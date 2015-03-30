Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams to Appear on Doctor Who

Maisie Williams is going from Westeros to the TARDIS: The Game of Thrones fan favorite is shooting a guest spot on the BBC’s Doctor Who.

On her first day on set, the 17-year-old actress said: ”I’m so excited to be working on Doctor Who as it’s such a big and important part of British culture. I can’t wait to meet the cast and crew and start filming, especially as we’ll be shooting not too far from my home town.”

Executive producer Steven Moffat added: “We’re thrilled to have Maisie Williams joining us on Doctor Who. It’s not possible to say too much about who or what she’s playing, but she is going to challenge the Doctor in very unexpected ways. This time he might just be out of his depth, and we know Maisie is going to give him exactly the right sort of hell.”

In addition to her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s Thrones, Williams recently starred in the docu-drama Cyberbully. Doctor Who returns to the BBC this fall.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.