Get Ready to Whistle Along to Hilary Duff's New Single

Hilary Duff recently told TIME that her new single was coming soon, and she’s promptly delivered.

The star of TV Land’s upcoming series Younger gave a lengthy preview of her single “Sparks,” which arrives in full April 7. And you don’t need to download a random app to hear it. (Looking at you, Rihanna.) The track is a collaboration with “Habits (Stay High)” singer-songwriter Tove Lo. It’s one of four songs Duff recorded in Sweden that shift her sound from the folk-pop of her past to something more appropriate for the clubs.

“The album has taken on a lot of different lives, which I guess is to be expected when you’ve taken such big break,” she said of her first album in eight years. “It is a little bit of electro-pop, a lot of it is just straight-forward pop and some of it has gotten pretty dance-y, which is cool.”

