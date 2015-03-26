Get Ready to Whistle Along to Hilary Duff's New Single

By Nolan Feeney
March 26, 2015

Hilary Duff recently told TIME that her new single was coming soon, and she’s promptly delivered.

The star of TV Land’s upcoming series Younger gave a lengthy preview of her single “Sparks,” which arrives in full April 7. And you don’t need to download a random app to hear it. (Looking at you, Rihanna.) The track is a collaboration with “Habits (Stay High)” singer-songwriter Tove Lo. It’s one of four songs Duff recorded in Sweden that shift her sound from the folk-pop of her past to something more appropriate for the clubs.

“The album has taken on a lot of different lives, which I guess is to be expected when you’ve taken such big break,” she said of her first album in eight years. “It is a little bit of electro-pop, a lot of it is just straight-forward pop and some of it has gotten pretty dance-y, which is cool.”

Read next: Hilary Duff talks Younger, Lying About Her Age and the Status of Her Album

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE