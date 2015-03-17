Liam Neeson’s smooth-as-Guinness voice has a St. Patty’s day message for you: Visit Ireland. Or he will look for you, he will find you and he will kill you.

Just kidding!

But the Irish actor does serve as a spokesperson for Discover Ireland’s latest (very non-violent) ad.

“Every year, on St. Patrick’s Day, the world goes green,” Neeson narrates over pictures of the Leaning Tower of Pisa lit up in grassy hues. “But here in Ireland, every day is bathed in green.”

Cue the images of four leaf clover fields.

Neeson can add “convincing spokesperson” to the “particular set of skills” section of his resume.

Read next: Nine Irish Photographers You Need to Follow

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Listen to the most important stories of the day.