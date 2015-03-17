Liam Neeson Has a Very Special St. Patrick's Day Message For You

By Laura Stampler
March 17, 2015

Liam Neeson’s smooth-as-Guinness voice has a St. Patty’s day message for you: Visit Ireland. Or he will look for you, he will find you and he will kill you.

Just kidding!

But the Irish actor does serve as a spokesperson for Discover Ireland’s latest (very non-violent) ad.

“Every year, on St. Patrick’s Day, the world goes green,” Neeson narrates over pictures of the Leaning Tower of Pisa lit up in grassy hues. “But here in Ireland, every day is bathed in green.”

Cue the images of four leaf clover fields.

Neeson can add “convincing spokesperson” to the “particular set of skills” section of his resume.

