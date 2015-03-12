History
Jeff Sessions Time Magazine Cover
Photograph by Philip Montgomery for TIME
Jeff Sessions Time Magazine Cover
The Clinton Way Hillary Clinton Time Magazine Cover
Person of the Year Pope Francis, Dec. 23, 2013
Pope Francis, July 29, 2013
Pope Benedict, May 2, 2005
Pope John Paul II, Oct. 30, 1978
Bill Clinton, March 2, 1998
Bill Clinton, Dec. 21, 1998
Bill Clinton, Jan. 4, 1993
Bill Clinton, Oct. 1, 2012
John Travolta as Bill Clinton, March 16, 1998
Hillary Clinton, Nov. 16, 2009
Margaret Thatcher, Dec. 3, 1990
Prince Charles, May 15, 1978
Vladimir Putin, Dec. 31, 2007
Mamoud Ahmadinejad, Sept. 25, 2006
George W. Bush, May 24, 2004
David Petraeus, Sept. 17, 2007
Saddam Hussein, april 21, 2003
Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, June 19, 2006
Barack Obama, Oct. 20, 2008
Abraham Lincoln, July 4, 2005
Franklin D. Roosevelt, July 6, 2009
Russell Crowe, Nov. 10, 2003
Kathryn Bigelow, Feb. 4, 2013
Angelina Jolie, May 27, 2013
Kate Winslet, March 2, 2009
Jay Leno, Sept. 14, 2009
Darth Vader, May 9, 2005
Jodie Foster, Oct. 14, 1991
Bill Gates, June 5, 1995
Jonathan Franzen, Aug. 23, 2010
Billy Graham, Aug. 20, 2007
Jesus, April 12, 2004
The GOP, Oct. 16, 2006
37 TIME Magazine Covers That Appeared to Give People Horns

TIME Staff
Updated: Mar 29, 2018 10:32 AM ET | Originally published: Mar 12, 2015

There was some hubbub in late 2016 over TIME’s new Person of the Year cover, which appeared to show President-elect Donald Trump sporting a set of red horns. (This sort of thing has happened before.) Given the shape of the letter “m” in the magazine’s name and its location on the cover, many other subjects in the past have also appeared to sprout extra features. It’s happened to Hillary Clinton at least twice. It’s happened to Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, too. In January 2017, it happened to Steve Bannon, Trump's chief White House strategist.

Here's everyone—from Margaret Thatcher to Pope Francis, and Jesus to Darth Vader—who has received the rough end of TIME’s “horns.” Any resemblance to cats, bats or devil horns is entirely coincidental.

