37 TIME Magazine Covers That Appeared to Give People Horns

There was some hubbub in late 2016 over TIME’s new Person of the Year cover , which appeared to show President-elect Donald Trump sporting a set of red horns. (This sort of thing has happened before.) Given the shape of the letter “m” in the magazine’s name and its location on the cover, many other subjects in the past have also appeared to sprout extra features. It’s happened to Hillary Clinton at least twice. It’s happened to Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, too. In January 2017, it happened to Steve Bannon, Trump's chief White House strategist.

Here's everyone—from Margaret Thatcher to Pope Francis, and Jesus to Darth Vader—who has received the rough end of TIME’s “horns.” Any resemblance to cats, bats or devil horns is entirely coincidental.