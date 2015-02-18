What These New Mad Men Photos Say About the Show’s Final Season

Mad Men returns for its final run of episodes on April 5, and the AMC show with a reputation for secrecy isn't revealing much about its last season in a new set of promotional pictures released this week.

The pictures aren't taken from actual episodes, so they don't directly foreshadow any of the final season's storylines — not that AMC's actual episodic shots did much of that anyway — but there are insights to be gleamed... maybe.

From the looks of things, Don (Jon Hamm) and Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) seem to be in good spirits after working out the kinks in their mentor-mentee relationship at Sterling Cooper & Partners, so it's likely they'll kick butt as the advertising world's dynamic duo.

Sally (Kiernan Shipka) and Betty (January Jones) are physically close to each other in each photograph without looking particularly touchy-feely, so don't expect their mother-daughter relationship to get wrapped up with a bow.

And Pete (Vincent Kartheiser) and Roger (John Slattery) seem to have found a shared taste in plaid blazers, so maybe the bitter and entitled Pete has finally found some common ground with his coworkers after all.

Read next: John Oliver Has the Perfect Idea for Who Should Take Over The Daily Show

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample SIGN UP NOW

Listen to the most important stories of the day.