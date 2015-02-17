Liberia's Children Go Back to School but Ebola Is Not Over Yet
Students stand in line before heading to their classrooms at Don Bosco High School in the Liberian capital, Monrovia, on Feb. 16, 2015
Zoom Dosso—AFP/Getty Images
By Aryn Baker
February 17, 2015
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

All across Liberia, streets are filled with the excited laughter of children returning to school after a six-month hiatus. The children, decked in the smart cotton uniforms of both public and private schools, line up in front of their classrooms to wash their hands in chlorine solution and wait to get their temperatures read by teachers wielding infrared thermometer guns.

Once inside they will pick up lessons abandoned in August, when an Ebola epidemic cut a swath through the country, infecting nearly 9,000 and killing at least 3,826. “The Ebola outbreak has had a devastating effect on our health and education systems and our way of life in Liberia,” Liberia’s Minister of Education Etmonia Tarpeh said in a statement. “We have managed to beat back the spread of the virus through collective efforts. Reopening and getting our children back to school is an important aspect of ensuring children’s education is not further interrupted.”

Ebola taught the nation to fear contact, to avoid unnecessary gatherings and to distrust a government and an international community that seemed both unwilling and unable to bring the crisis to an end. But with the start of school — deemed safe by the Ministry of Education, even though the virus has not been completely eradicated from the country — Liberians are regaining a sense of normalcy and can allow themselves to hope for a time when Ebola is little more than a bad memory. “It’s a good sign,” says school nurse Iris Martor. “We can’t let down our guard, but we can start thinking about the future again.”

Life Returns to Normal After Deadly Ebola Outbreak
Boys play on the beach next to the Atlantic Ocean in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
Boys play on the beach next to the Atlantic Ocean in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A girl collects her family's laundry after drying it on a rooftop in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A girl collects her family's laundry after drying it on a rooftop in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Children sit outside her home in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
Children sit outside her home in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Children celebrate a soccer goal while playing in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
Children celebrate a soccer goal while playing in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A boy hangs off a fishing boat next to the Atlantic Ocean in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A boy hangs off a fishing boat next to the Atlantic Ocean in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Ebola survivor and nurse's aid Benetha Coleman comforts an infant girl with Ebola symptoms in the high-risk area of the Doctors Without Borders' Ebola Treatment Unit on Jan. 26, 2015 in Paynesville, Liberia.
Ebola survivor and nurse's aid Benetha Coleman comforts an infant girl with Ebola symptoms in the high-risk area of the Doctors Without Borders' Ebola Treatment Unit on Jan. 26, 2015 in Paynesville, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Groom Clarence Murvee takes his bride Bindu Quaye by the waist while entering their wedding reception on Jan. 24, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
Groom Clarence Murvee takes his bride Bindu Quaye by the waist while entering their wedding reception on Jan. 24, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A pile of broken chairs and desks lie in the corner of the Tubman High School gymnasium on Jan. 27, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A pile of broken chairs and desks lie in the corner of the Tubman High School gymnasium on Jan. 27, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A boy carries fried fish for sale in the West Point township on Jan. 24, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A boy carries fried fish for sale in the West Point township on Jan. 24, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A congregation stands during a Sunday service at the Bethel World Outreach Church in the West Point township on Jan. 25, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A congregation stands during a Sunday service at the Bethel World Outreach Church in the West Point township on Jan. 25, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
People await medical treatment in the outpatient lounge of Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
People await medical treatment in the outpatient lounge of Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
People await treatment in the outpatient lounge of Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
People await treatment in the outpatient lounge of Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A placard with information on identifying Ebola symptoms lies in the outpatient waiting room of Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A placard with information on identifying Ebola symptoms lies in the outpatient waiting room of Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A nurse administers an injection on the first day of the Ebola vaccine study being conducted at Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A nurse administers an injection on the first day of the Ebola vaccine study being conducted at Redemption Hospital, formerly an Ebola holding center, on Feb. 2, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Workers renovate a pediatric ward which had been used as an Ebola holding center at Redemption Hospital on Jan. 29, 2015 near Monrovia, Liberia.
Workers renovate a pediatric ward which had been used as an Ebola holding center at Redemption Hospital on Jan. 29, 2015 near Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A burial team member wearing personal protective equipment stands for decontamination spray at the U.S.-built cemetery for safe burials on Jan. 27, 2015 in Disco Hill, Liberia.
A burial team member wearing personal protective equipment stands for decontamination spray at the U.S.-built cemetery for safe burials on Jan. 27, 2015 in Disco Hill, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A Liberian Red Cross burial team prepares to test the body of a toddler for Ebola while collecting it from a home in the West Point township on Jan. 28, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A Liberian Red Cross burial team prepares to test the body of a toddler for Ebola while collecting it from a home in the West Point township on Jan. 28, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Cross maker Anthony Johnny prepares fresh grave markers for the Christian section of the U.S.-built cemetery for safe burials on Jan. 27, 2015 in Disco Hill, Liberia.
Cross maker Anthony Johnny prepares fresh grave markers for the Christian section of the U.S.-built cemetery for safe burials on Jan. 27, 2015 in Disco Hill, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Midwife Maima Johnson hands a newborn girl to mother Cecelia Mensah, 20, after delivering the child at the Star of the Sea Health Center on Jan. 29, 2015 in the West Point township of Monrovia, Liberia.
Midwife Maima Johnson hands a newborn girl to mother Cecelia Mensah, 20, after delivering the child at the Star of the Sea Health Center on Jan. 29, 2015 in the West Point township of Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A grave digger works in the U.S.-built cemetery for "safe burials" on Jan. 27, 2015 in Disco Hill, Liberia.
A grave digger works in the U.S.-built cemetery for "safe burials" on Jan. 27, 2015 in Disco Hill, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A caretaker stands in a kindergarten on Jan. 27, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A caretaker stands in a kindergarten on Jan. 27, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A Liberian Red Cross burial team carries a body for a safe burial after collecting it from a home in the West Point township on Jan. 29, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A Liberian Red Cross burial team carries a body for a safe burial after collecting it from a home in the West Point township on Jan. 29, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Decontaminated stretchers and Ebola-fighting material stand aside in the Doctors Without Borders' Ebola Treatment Unit, on Jan. 26, 2015 in Paynesville, Liberia.
Decontaminated stretchers and Ebola-fighting material stand aside in the Doctors Without Borders' Ebola Treatment Unit, on Jan. 26, 2015 in Paynesville, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
Mattresses and bed frames burn as Doctors Without Borders , staff dismantle much of the Ebola Treatment Unit, on Jan. 31, 2015 in Paynesville, Liberia.
Mattresses and bed frames burn as Doctors Without Borders , staff dismantle much of the Ebola Treatment Unit, on Jan. 31, 2015 in Paynesville, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
A young girl stands outside her home in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
A young girl stands outside her home in the West Point township on Jan. 31, 2015 in Monrovia, Liberia.
John Moore－Getty Images
1 of 25

Advertisement

Not all schools have opened. Some have yet to receive basic sanitation kits from the government and the U.N. Children’s Fund, and others are still being cleaned up and disinfected after having served as holding centers for the ill. Some, like Martor’s More Than Me Academy, which serves underprivileged girls from Monrovia’s West Point slum, won’t open their doors until March 2.

Schools have already reopened in neighboring Guinea, where the outbreak started in late 2013, and are expected to open in Sierra Leone, which has seen the highest number of infections, at the end of March. Of the three most affected countries, Liberia has recovered the quickest. It has seen just a handful of new cases every week since January, compared with an increase from 39 to 65 new cases in Guinea and 76 new cases in Sierra Leone in the week ending Feb. 8, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Still, it’s a dramatic decline compared with the hundreds of new cases every week during the peak of the epidemic in September and October.

On Monday, officials in the three countries announced that they had set a target of reducing the number of new cases to zero within 60 days. It is an achievable goal, but similar targets have been set in the past, only to be undermined by a sudden flare-up in unexpected areas.

Ebola, which kills nearly half its victims, is spread through contact with infected bodily fluids. Practices like the washing of the dead are deeply ingrained in West African society; all it takes is one improperly conducted funeral for a new chain of transmission to start, undermining weeks of work. The WHO, in its most recent assessment, noted that Guinea reported a total of 34 unsafe burials last week.

Elsewhere in the country, village mobs attacked health workers from the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders, accusing them of bringing the virus. Sierra Leone was forced to quarantine a fishing community in the capital, Freetown, after the discovery of a cluster of five new cases. “We are very, very far from the end of the outbreak,” Iza Ciglenecki from Doctors Without Borders told reporters at a science conference in California on Saturday. For most illnesses, it is enough to get the number of cases down to a low rate for doctors to be satisfied they have an infectious disease under control. Not so for Ebola. Until the number of new cases stays at zero for 42 days — twice the maximum incubation period — no one can afford to let their guard down, not even the students washing their hands in chlorine in the schoolyard.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE