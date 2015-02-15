Watch the Terrifying Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak

This Halloween looks like it will be pretty frightening thanks to Guillermo del Toro.

After helming the fantasy/sci-fi Hellboy movies and Pacific Rim, the Pan’s Labyrinth director is returning to his horror roots with Crimson Peak.

The film, starring Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska and Charlie Hunnam, focuses on a Victorian-era woman who falls for a stranger and moves into his house where he and his sister reside.

But she quickly begins to regret her decision as she discovers that the home is haunted.

The movie hits theaters on Oct. 16.