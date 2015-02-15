Watch the Terrifying Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak

By Eliana Dockterman
February 15, 2015

This Halloween looks like it will be pretty frightening thanks to Guillermo del Toro.

After helming the fantasy/sci-fi Hellboy movies and Pacific Rim, the Pan’s Labyrinth director is returning to his horror roots with Crimson Peak.

The film, starring Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska and Charlie Hunnam, focuses on a Victorian-era woman who falls for a stranger and moves into his house where he and his sister reside.

But she quickly begins to regret her decision as she discovers that the home is haunted.

The movie hits theaters on Oct. 16.

See The Real-Life People Who Inspired Game of Thrones Characters
From left: Cersei and Margaret of Anjou
From left: Cersei and Margaret of Anjou
HBO; Getty Images
From Left: Khaleesi and Queen Elizabeth I.
From Left: Khaleesi and Queen Elizabeth I.
HBO; Getty Images
From Left: Melisandre and Bloody Mary
From Left: Melisandre and Bloody Mary
Helen Sloan—HBO; Getty Images
From left: Talisa Stark and Anne Boleyn.
From left: Talisa Stark and Anne Boleyn.
Helen Sloan—HBO; Getty Images
From left: Brienne of Tarth and Joan of Arc.
From left: Brienne of Tarth and Joan of Arc.
HBO; DeAgostini—Getty Images
From left: Henry VIII and Robert Baratheon.
From left: Henry VIII and Robert Baratheon.
HBO; Getty Images
From left: Joffrey and Caligula.
From left: Joffrey and Caligula.
HBO; De Agostini—Getty Images
1 of 7

Advertisement

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE