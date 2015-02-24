LightBox
Search
Sign In
CrimeSeries of Bombings Leaves Austin on Edge
Austin Bombings
CongressThis Is the Last State to Not Send a Woman to Congress
Neshoba County Fair, Philadelphia, USA - 27 Jul 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsNot Even Roger Federer Can Settle the Debate About What Color Tennis Balls Are
20180209-richest-olympians-roger-federer
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., 1874.W.H. E. Jackson—United States Geological Survey.
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis used thousands of Library of Congress images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest
Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., 1874.
W.H. E. Jackson—United States Geological Survey.
1 of 9
On Our Radar

See the Historic American Far West From a Fresh Angle

Richard Conway
Feb 24, 2015

It took Bryan Schutmaat and Ashlyn Davis a year to sift through 100 years of images for their latest book, Islands of the Blest. The work brings together historic photographs of the American west they sourced from the online archives of the Library of Congress and the United States Geological Survey.

Why? They wanted to create an homage to both the photographers who took these photos and the subject of the photos themselves. And for Schutmaat, the book acts as sort of a prelude to his much-praised 2014 tome Grays the Mountain Sends, which saw him photograph the lives of present day western towns that were largely untouched by urban sprawl.

"[Islands] is like this montage of time condensed," he says. "It goes from exploration to settlement to industrialization. It goes back to the 19th Century doctrine of Manifest Destiny and that philosophy that drove a lot of people."

Schutmaat and Davis spent weeks on the floors of apartments in Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas arranging printouts of the photos, seeing how they worked together. And it was from this arduous process that the book came together.

"We [went through the archives] state by state and we amassed thousands of images," Davis adds. "It was really in the editing process that we saw narratives emerging. It was more about the relationship the photos had with each other than sticking to a chronology or a history."

The result is a tone poem in which photos dating from as far back 1873 sit comfortably beside those from the 1940s. It's a quiet, even eerie artwork that nods to the early days of the westward expansion of the U.S., and as its title suggests, references the ancient Greek mythological afterlife for fallen heroes, the so-called "fortunate isles."

Here, it seems the American west acts as a sort of sparse Elysian field, one in which the landscape itself is a character: "The [people] aren’t the narrative focus," Davis continues. "They become like ghosts, lingering."

Though what is most interesting, perhaps, is that the book presents us with photographs that are publicly available and yet are probably unknown to many. Likewise, the photographers and subjects, too, are largely forgotten.

"I like to think of it as [a] poetic mining of a collective archive," Davis adds. "These are the people who went west. We are getting this arc of the settling of the west and, in a way, the American dream."

Bryan Schutmaat is a Brooklyn-based photographer. Ashlyn Davis is a writer based in Texas. Islands of the Blest is available now.

Richard Conway is reporter/producer for TIME LightBox

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME