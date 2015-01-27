Fidel Castro Sends Word That He's Alive — and Cautiously Optimistic About Talks With the U.S.
El Capitolio, the National Capitol Building in Havana, Dec. 2014.
Yuri Kozyrev—NOOR for TIME
By Karl Vick / Havana
January 27, 2015

The letter from Fidel Castro that surfaced on the front page of the state newspaper Granma on Tuesday served two purposes. The first was proof of life. When you’re the founder of a state and your physical condition is subject to almost constant rumor, you don’t arrange to be photographed holding up a copy of a current newspaper to prove that you remain alive. You remark on events that have recently transpired, and make that front page your own.

Which was of course the other thing the senior Castro, 88, accomplished: leaving his mark — however belatedly, guardedly and obtusely — on events that have largely been out of his hands since he handed over power to his brother Raúl in 2006, owing to failing health. Tuesday’s remarks were Fidel’s first since the momentous simultaneous declaration on Dec. 19 by Raúl and President Barack Obama that Cuba and the U.S. would begin to re-establish diplomatic relations, and work together toward removing the more than 50-year-old American economic embargo.

In the meantime a senior State Department delegation had already come to Havana on Jan. 21 and left amid smiles and mutual avowals of continuing the rapprochement. In his public letter Fidel was less effusive, but made it clear that he wouldn’t stand in the way of new diplomatic ties. “I don’t trust the policy of the United States, nor have I exchanged a word with them, but this does not mean I reject a pacific solution to the conflicts,” Castro wrote, in remarks addressed in his name to a student federation at the University of Havana. “We shall always defend the cooperation and friendship between all people, among them our political adversaries,” the letter went on. “With this spirit, I have fought and will continue fighting until my last breath.”

The tones of skepticism, even amid the outpouring of enthusiasm with which ordinary Cubans received word of the rapprochement, shouldn’t be surprising. After reaching out in vain to the Eisenhower Administration after Fidel and his fellow rebels ousted the U.S.-backed Cuban government in 1959, no leader faced more persistent efforts by the U.S. to remove him and undo his revolution. There were direct military attacks, planned assassinations and a long string of assaults by U.S.-backed surrogates spanning more than a decade. Castro’s resilience and increasingly proud defiance of Washington gave him unique standing on the world stage — and made him ever more reviled by the Cuban exiles in the U.S. who loathed his socialist system and often brutal repression of dissidents and rivals.

Witness Cuba's Evolution in 39 Photos
An old American car, long a staple of Cuban roads, sits along Guanabo Beach, near Havana.
An old American car, long a staple of Cuban roads, sits along Guanabo Beach, near Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A group of youngsters in Central Havana sit on a street corner to discuss the latest news of the Spanish La Liga football league. Their hair is styled like their idols'—soccer stars and Reggaeton singers.
A group of youngsters in Central Havana sit on a street corner to discuss the latest news of the Spanish La Liga football league. Their hair is styled like their idols'—soccer stars and Reggaeton singers.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
In route to his job as a welder, 62-year-old Carlos stops at a government cafeteria to buy cigarettes.
In route to his job as a welder, 62-year-old Carlos stops at a government cafeteria to buy cigarettes.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Cockfighting, a Cuban tradition, takes place in an anti-aircraft bunker to avoid the police. Fighting is not forbidden, but gambling, which is always present at the matches, is.
Cockfighting, a Cuban tradition, takes place in an anti-aircraft bunker to avoid the police. Fighting is not forbidden, but gambling, which is always present at the matches, is.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Antonio Perez Hernandez shows off his prize-winning rooster prior to a fight in Campo Florido.
Antonio Perez Hernandez shows off his prize-winning rooster prior to a fight in Campo Florido.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Havana's most famous street, the Malecón, as a cold front rolls in.
Havana’s most famous street, the Malecón, as a cold front rolls in.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
At his teacher's request, Rodney Cajiga, gets his hair cut in Justiz, a small town east of Havana.
At his teacher's request, Rodney Cajiga, gets his hair cut in Justiz, a small town east of Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Corrugated zinc sheets barely cover a grocery store.
Corrugated zinc sheets barely cover a grocery store.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Jesus, a fisherman from Puerto Escondido, returns from the sea. "It was a good day, despite the cold front," he said, displaying one of the fish he caught.
Jesus, a fisherman from Puerto Escondido, returns from the sea. “It was a good day, despite the cold front,” he said, displaying one of the fish he caught.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Roberto, 22, is a college dropout from the East, who moved to a small cottage in Havana to farm with his father, Jorge. "My wife got pregnant and I had to support her and the child. Here I have a chance," he said.
Roberto, 22, is a college dropout from the East, who moved to a small cottage in Havana to farm with his father, Jorge. “My wife got pregnant and I had to support her and the child. Here I have a chance," he said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A pumpkin for sale, cut in half for clients to see it is still fresh.
A pumpkin for sale, cut in half for clients to see it is still fresh.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Delvis Montero, 39, works seven days a week making charcoal and earns $100 a month. "I work hard so my children can go to school and never have to do this extremely hard work," she said.
Delvis Montero, 39, works seven days a week making charcoal and earns $100 a month. “I work hard so my children can go to school and never have to do this extremely hard work," she said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Madelin, who works at a Havana boutique, hitchhikes to work each morning rather than taking the bus.
Madelin, who works at a Havana boutique, hitchhikes to work each morning rather than taking the bus.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Around 7 in the evening, Cubans begin preparing dinner. Central Havana, usually crowded, look deserted.
Around 7 in the evening, Cubans begin preparing dinner. Central Havana, usually crowded, look deserted.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
At night, neighbors leave their doors open to let the breeze in.
At night, neighbors leave their doors open to let the breeze in.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Yunier Utre, 19, lives in the Teodoro Rivero settlement in Jaguey Grande, Matanzas province. He works in the mango plantations from sunup to sundown.
Yunier Utre, 19, lives in the Teodoro Rivero settlement in Jaguey Grande, Matanzas province. He works in the mango plantations from sunup to sundown.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Tourists relax on lounge chairs at Melia Las Americas in Varadero, which is next to the only 18-hole golf course in Cuba.
Tourists relax on lounge chairs at Melia Las Americas in Varadero, which is next to the only 18-hole golf course in Cuba.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
The wiring for the electrical system at a tenement in Old Havana.
The wiring for the electrical system at a tenement in Old Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Old Havana at dusk.
Old Havana at dusk.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Juan Lara, 72, takes his cows to graze roughly 10 miles from his home every morning.
Juan Lara, 72, takes his cows to graze roughly 10 miles from his home every morning.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Juan Carlos has been a fisherman all his life. Close to 70, he keeps this cottage in the Puerto Escondido fishermen's village. "I have a real house in my town, 20 miles from here," Carlos said.
Juan Carlos has been a fisherman all his life. Close to 70, he keeps this cottage in the Puerto Escondido fishermen’s village. “I have a real house in my town, 20 miles from here," Carlos said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Jaguey Grande's Library, where students from nearby schools come every day to do their homework.
Jaguey Grande’s Library, where students from nearby schools come every day to do their homework.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Fidel Hernandez sets fire to the bushes around the fence he just installed to keep his goats enclosed. He has taken his grandson with him, as he says that he loves to hang around his grandpa.
Fidel Hernandez sets fire to the bushes around the fence he just installed to keep his goats enclosed. He has taken his grandson with him, as he says that he loves to hang around his grandpa.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
The growth of small private businesses, like this one in Pedro Pi, is a sign of changing times.
The growth of small private businesses, like this one in Pedro Pi, is a sign of changing times.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A woman at a telephone booth in Pedro Pi. There is only one phone in this farmer's community, 12 miles from downtown Havana. Neighbors come to make their calls, get their messages and share gossip.
A woman at a telephone booth in Pedro Pi. There is only one phone in this farmer’s community, 12 miles from downtown Havana. Neighbors come to make their calls, get their messages and share gossip.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A government-run auto repair shop in Jaguey Grande.
A government-run auto repair shop in Jaguey Grande.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A huge concrete school building.
A huge concrete school building.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Ricardo Rodriguez and his wife travel 30 miles every day to the town of Ceres to buy charcoal that they later sell in the town of Cardenas, near the Varadaero resort in Matanzas province. "The profits are meager, but we survive on that," Rodriguez said.
Ricardo Rodriguez and his wife travel 30 miles every day to the town of Ceres to buy charcoal that they later sell in the town of Cardenas, near the Varadaero resort in Matanzas province. “The profits are meager, but we survive on that," Rodriguez said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Aguedo Leon (far right), 82, goes to the cattle register in Campo Florido, Havana city, to report the birth of a calf. It is mandatory for farmers to do so immediately after the cow delivers. Failing to report a new birth can result in a $20 fine.
Aguedo Leon (far right), 82, goes to the cattle register in Campo Florido, Havana city, to report the birth of a calf. It is mandatory for farmers to do so immediately after the cow delivers. Failing to report a new birth can result in a $20 fine.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Outside Havana, an old American car with a new Japanese engine is used as a taxi.
Outside Havana, an old American car with a new Japanese engine is used as a taxi.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
At the Puerto Escondido fishermen's village, a welder repairs the carriage they use to move fish into town.
At the Puerto Escondido fishermen’s village, a welder repairs the carriage they use to move fish into town.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Riding on horse drawn carriages is still the main way to move in the Cuban countryside.
Riding on horse drawn carriages is still the main way to move in the Cuban countryside.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Ormiles Lores Rodriguez, 40, works as an accountant at the Grito de Baire farmimg cooperative. She says salaries have improved and employees get bonuses every three months if they meet their output quotas.
Ormiles Lores Rodriguez, 40, works as an accountant at the Grito de Baire farmimg cooperative. She says salaries have improved and employees get bonuses every three months if they meet their output quotas.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Dusk falls on Old Havana.
Dusk falls on Old Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Despite its age, the driver claims his car can reach speeds of 100 miles per hour, thanks to its engineering that includes a mix of American, Russian, Japanese and Cuban parts.
Despite its age, the driver claims his car can reach speeds of 100 miles per hour, thanks to its engineering that includes a mix of American, Russian, Japanese and Cuban parts.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Two young men wait to go out with a girl in Old Havana. "We dress to impress her," they said, "and we take pictures to our barber for him to know exactly what we want."
Two young men wait to go out with a girl in Old Havana. "We dress to impress her," they said, "and we take pictures to our barber for him to know exactly what we want."
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Alicia, 8, crosses the street to buy candy in Patricia's Cafeteria, 2 miles from Guanabo beach.
Alicia, 8, crosses the street to buy candy in Patricia’s Cafeteria, 2 miles from Guanabo beach.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
An aging car drives through Old Havana at dusk.
An aging car drives through Old Havana at dusk.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A woman prays to Yemaya, the sea goddess, on the Malecón, Havana's main esplanade.
A woman prays to Yemaya, the sea goddess, on the Malecón, Havana's main esplanade.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
1 of 39

Today there’s no disputing who is in charge in Cuba. Nearly a decade after taking power, Raúl has brought in his own people, and gradually but steadily pushed for pragmatic changes that have eased the economic hardships that defined Cuban life in the years after the Soviet Union abruptly withdrew its wholesale support at the end of the Cold War. Fidel said as much in his statement, noting that as President, the 83-year-old Raúl “has taken the pertinent steps in accordance with his prerogatives and the powers given to him by the National Assembly the Communist Party of Cuba.” But opening to market forces also threatens the system of social equality that was a hallmark of the Castro regime — a risk that likely accounts for much of the wariness evident in Fidel’s missive.

Fidel, who hasn’t spoken in public in years, is clearly not well. He remains at home on his ranch on the western outskirts of the capital, his health widely believed to be fragile at best. After a flurry of rumors a fortnight ago that he had suffered a fatal stroke, he sent a letter to the soccer legend Diego Maradona, an old friend, saying he was very much alive. (The confusion was due in part to the very real death earlier this month of Fidel Castro Odinga, the son of Kenya’s opposition leader.) But as the embodiment of the Revolution, the Bearded One retains the power of paterfamilias status, and perhaps a good deal more, among ordinary Cubans.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in my government,” said Caridad Alfonso, 43, at a beer garden along the shore after finishing her day as a general practitioner in Havana. “We are Fidelistas. We love Fidel even though he’s not the President any more and we follow Raúl.”

But she welcomed the opening to the U.S., especially as framed by both Raúl and Obama and their diplomats, who make frequent mentions of mutual respect and sovereignty, as well as “profound disagreements.”

“Now we’re equal,” Alfonso said. “It’s a good beginning.” And Fidel Castro may be around to see the end as well.

