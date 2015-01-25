World
Anti-government protesters shout during demonstrations in downtown Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Anti-government protesters shout during demonstrations in downtown Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.Khaled Elfiqi—EPA
Anti-government protesters shout during demonstrations in downtown Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Egyptian army APCs block an entrance to Tahrir Square, Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Man holds his chest as he is arrested by plainclothes police in downtown Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Anti-government protesters help an injured protester when pro-government protesters threw stones during a protest in front of the press syndicate in Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Supporters of President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi clash with anti-government protesters following demonstrations in Cairo on Jan. 25, 2015.
An anti-government protester chants slogans during a protest in front of the journalists' syndicate in Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Police keep guard in a vehicle as others disperse an anti-government demonstration in Matariyah, east of Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Morsi are seen in clashes with the police during a demonstration in the district of Al Matarya, eastern Cairo on Jan. 25, 2015,
A taxi burns during clashes with Egyptian security forces in the Cairo suburb of Matariyah, Jan. 25, 2015.
Anti-government protesters shout during demonstrations in downtown Cairo, Jan. 25, 2015.
Khaled Elfiqi—EPA
Egypt

Violent Protests Mark Tahrir Square Uprising Anniversary in Cairo

TIME Photo,Justin Worland
Updated: Jan 25, 2015 2:24 PM ET

Protests continued in the streets of Cairo on Sunday, following the death of a socialist activist who was shot and killed at a rally Saturday marking the fourth anniversary of the Tahir Square uprising that overthrew Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.

At least 18 were killed in protests across the city as police officers opened fire, according to the New York Times. Security forces had been deployed across the city in an attempt to prevent a repeat of the dozens of deaths during last year's anniversary.

[Reuters]

Follow TIME