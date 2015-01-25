Watch Blake Shelton Mock The Bachelor on SNL

Blake Shelton brought his gentlemanly Southern charms to a spoof of The Bachelor on Saturday while he was on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live.

In the sketch, the women of the show throw themselves at the country music star, in character as a bachelor from Iowa, as they try to win the television show competition.

At the same time the skit pokes fun at the show for supposedly sending the black contestants home first and featuring contestants who have worked in the porn industry.

This week’s show also featured a humorous rendition of Tom Brady’s press conference addressing allegations that he altered the air pressure in footballs to improve his team’s performance.