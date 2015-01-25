'Paralyzing' Blizzard to Bury Northeast in Snow

New England is braced for “paralyzing, crippling blizzard-like conditions” as the second East Coast winter storm in as many days threatens to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas, forecasters said.

Boston and New York City will see high winds and possibly “significant” snow accumulations as an Alberta clipper moves through the Ohio Valley Sunday and off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday before intensifying over Long Island and New England through Wednesday.

“This is going to be a big one, historic,” Weather Channel coordinating meteorologist Tom Moore said. “There could be paralyzing, crippling blizzard conditions. They’re going to …

