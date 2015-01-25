'Paralyzing' Blizzard to Bury Northeast in Snow
A woman walks dogs in Brooklyn's Prospect Park following an evening storm on Jan. 24, 2015 in New York City.
Spencer Platt—Getty Images
By NBC News
January 25, 2015

New England is braced for “paralyzing, crippling blizzard-like conditions” as the second East Coast winter storm in as many days threatens to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas, forecasters said.

Boston and New York City will see high winds and possibly “significant” snow accumulations as an Alberta clipper moves through the Ohio Valley Sunday and off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday before intensifying over Long Island and New England through Wednesday.

“This is going to be a big one, historic,” Weather Channel coordinating meteorologist Tom Moore said. “There could be paralyzing, crippling blizzard conditions. They’re going to …

See 11 of the Worst Winter Storms in U.S. History
<b>The Blizzard of 1888 (March 11-12, 1888)</b> This late-in-the-season snowstorm devastated much of the East Coast, incapacitating New York City, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia with up to 50 inches of snow. Here, carts haul excess snow and ice from city streets for dumping in the East River in New York City.
Buyenlarge/Getty Images
<b>The Knickerbocker Storm (Jan. 27-28, 1922)</b> This snowstorm lasted for two days and a accumulated a regional record of 28-inches of snow. And it got its name after the famous Knickerbocker Theater, whose roof collapsed under the weight of the snow, with Washingtonians still inside watching a film. The disaster claimed 98 lives and is still one of Washington's deadliest snow storms.
Buyenlarge/Getty Images
<b>The Great Midwest Blizzard (Jan. 26-27, 1967)</b> This blizzard raged from the Ohio Valley down to New Mexico. It still holds Chicago's record for heaviest snow fall in 24 hours (23 inches) and resulted in the deaths of 76 people.
Robert Abbott Sengstacke—Getty Images
<b>The Post Christmas Storm of 1969 (Dec. 25-28, 1969)</b> Up to 2-3 feet of snow accumulated in New England and upstate New York. Here, kids skate while their dog plays on the snow-covered ground at Argyle Pond in Babylon, New York, Dec. 25, 1969.
Gordon Rynders—New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images
<b>The Blizzard of 1978 (Feb. 5-7 1978)</b> Hurricane-force winds, up to 90mph, and snow totals of up to 3 feet defined this blizzard. Here, Roy Sodersjerna of Higham, Mass. suns himself on the hood of his car, which is stuck in the snow on Massachusetts Route 128 in Dedham, Mass. on Feb. 9, 1978.
AP
<b>The Superstorm of 1993 (March 12-13, 1993)</b> This storm caused nearly 300 deaths, with New York state recording over 40 inches of snow.
Paul Hurschmann—AP
<b>The Blizzard of 1996 (Jan. 6-9, 1996)</b> The mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions received 2-3 feet of snow, with Philadelphia accumulating 30.7 inches - its highest snowfall record to date.
Susan Watts—New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images
<b>The Blizzard of 2005 (Jan. 20-24, 2005)</b> Snowfall blanketed the Northeast, with areas around Boston reporting 3-5 inches of snowfall per hour and totalling 43 inches. Here, Sam Germaine walks past the frozen entrance to his home in Hull, Mass. on Jan. 25, 2005.
STEVEN SENNE—AP
<b>The Post-Christmas Storm of 2010 (Dec. 25-28, 2010)</b> New York City received over 20 inches of snowfall. Here, a man digs out his car in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on Dec. 27, 2010.
Chris McGrath—Getty Images
<b>The Groundhog Day Blizzard (Feb. 1-2, 2011)</b> Many cities throughout the midwest and Northeast received 1-2 feet of snow and some even declared states of emergency. Here, University of Iowa student Andrew Uhe uses a cookie sheet to sled down the hill behind Lincoln Elementary School in Iowa City on Feb. 2, 2011.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
<b>Blizzard in Buffalo (Nov. 18-20, 2014)</b> Over six feet of snow descended on Buffalo, N.Y. and its suburbs, paralyzing the area. Over 100 people were stranded and at least six people died.
Derek Gee—The Buffalo News/AP
