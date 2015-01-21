Lyft Is Ditching the Classic Furry Pink Mustache
By Sam Frizell
January 21, 2015

In a snub to the mustachioed, the ride-sharing service Lyft is shedding the signature pink lip warmers from the grills of its vehicles in favor of more conservative insignia.

Lyft’s trademark mustaches are being replaced by miniature interior ones, small “glowstaches” mounted on the inside of Lyft vehicles, Wired reports. Lyft competes with Uber and has raised $300 million in funding. The whimsical pink mustaches became a common sight on cars on the streets of San Francisco beginning in 2012, when the company was founded, and have been a trademark of Lyft’s brand since.

The new glowstache is meant to reflect a more mature Lyft. “It was this big giant fuzzy thing,” Lyft President John Zimmer said of the old mustache. “If you were going to an important business meeting, it might not be the best way to roll up.”

