These Are the Best Craft Beers to Complement Your Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner and for those of you who love to mix your support of the Girl Scouts with drinking, the editors of Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine just released their list of “Beer Pairings for Girl Scout Cookies.”

Each cookie type is given two options, often of varying styles, which leaves prospective pairers who can’t find a specific beer with some choices.

For instance, Samoas, with their heavy dose of caramel and coconut, will stand up well to Firestone Walker’s Sucaba, a big barleywine. But for those who want to take things a little lighter, you can try Schlafly’s Biere de Garde – a French-style strong ale that still pairs well with sweetness but is less intense.

Other sensible pairings include the Scouts’ Lemonades cookies with either a 4 Hands Brewing Contact High or Drake’s Hefeweizen — two wheat beers. Although, any wheat beer you love could probably be swapped in here.

And then some suggestions just nail the pairing right on the head, like matching Thin Mints with a Perennial 17 Mint Chocolate Stout.

Head over to the Craft Beer & Brewing website to see all seven pairings.

Unfortunately, the list includes no mention of this year’s new flavor additions – Toffee-tastic, Trios and Rah-Rah Raisin (maybe because they’re still hard to find). For now, you’ll just have to improvise.

