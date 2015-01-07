Here's When Daredevil Will Premiere on Netflix

Netflix is adding another action-packed original series to its slate. Marvel’s Daredevil is set to premiere on the streaming service on April 10 at 12:01 a.m., Netflix announced Wednesday.

The story follows Matt Murdock, who is blinded as a boy but whose other senses are heightened. Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, battles crime in the courtroom as a lawyer by day and on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen in New York City as a superhero by night. The live-action series will delve into his backstory.

Daredevil is Marvel’s first original series on Netflix. The two companies have struck a deal to premiere three more projects on the site. The first, A.K.A. Jessica Jones, which will star Krysten Ritter but has yet to start production, will premiere either in late 2015 or early 2016. TV shows based on the Marvel characters Luke Cage and Iron Fist will follow.