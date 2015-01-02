A young British couple are currently stranded in New York with a possible $200,000 medical bill after their baby was born 11 weeks early while they were on a short vacation.

Katie Amos, 30, was on a sightseeing trip to the U.S. with her fiancé Lee Johnston, 29, when she unexpectedly went into labor. Their son Dax was born weighing just 3 lb., the U.K. Independent reports.

Doctors at the prestigious Lenox Hill hospital in New York City have said Dax will not be able to fly home to Britain until March, leaving his parents stranded overseas with limited funds. Hospital bills are mushrooming quickly, prompting Amos and Johnston to fear the full cost of their stay will not be met by insurers.

The couple have set up a fundraising page and are appealing for donations via social media, adding that they have no friends or family in New York. So far, they have raised $9,712 and received publicity and support from British model Katie Price, who had her baby overseas in France in August 2013.