Here's What Hillary Clinton Said About Alan Gross, U.S.-Cuba Relations in Hard Choices
Hillary Rodham Clinton listens before delivering remarks at an event in New York City on Nov. 21, 2014.
Bebeto Matthews—AP
By Maya Rhodan
December 17, 2014

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote in her recent autobiography one of her biggest regrets of her tenure was that she was not able to bring home an American who was held as a prisoner in Cuba. Today, President Obama will announce that Alan Gross, a USAID contractor who was arrested in 2009 for bringing satellite equipment to Cuba, will return to the U.S.

In Hard Choices, Clinton calls the Cuban government’s refusal to release Gross unless the U.S. released five convicted Cuban spies a “double tragedy,” saying in part:

It is possible that hard liners within the regime exploited the Gross case as an opportunity to put the brakes on any possible rapprochement with the United States and the domestic reforms that would require. If so, it is a double tragedy, cosigning millions of Cubans to a kind of continued imprisonment as well.

On the embargo, she had this to say:

Near the end of my tenure I recommended to President Obama that he take another look at our embargo. It wasn’t achieving its goals and it was holding back our broader agenda across Latin America. After twenty years of observing and dealing with the U.S.-Cuba relationship, I thought we should shift the onus onto the Castros to explain why they remained undemocratic and abusive.

In an interview with Fusion TV in July, Clinton repeated that the embargo has been a failure and said she would like to visit Cuba one day.

An old American car, long a staple of Cuban roads, sits along Guanabo Beach, near Havana.
An old American car, long a staple of Cuban roads, sits along Guanabo Beach, near Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A group of youngsters in Central Havana sit on a street corner to discuss the latest news of the Spanish La Liga football league. Their hair is styled like their idols'—soccer stars and Reggaeton singers.
A group of youngsters in Central Havana sit on a street corner to discuss the latest news of the Spanish La Liga football league. Their hair is styled like their idols'—soccer stars and Reggaeton singers.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
In route to his job as a welder, 62-year-old Carlos stops at a government cafeteria to buy cigarettes.
In route to his job as a welder, 62-year-old Carlos stops at a government cafeteria to buy cigarettes.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Cockfighting, a Cuban tradition, takes place in an anti-aircraft bunker to avoid the police. Fighting is not forbidden, but gambling, which is always present at the matches, is.
Cockfighting, a Cuban tradition, takes place in an anti-aircraft bunker to avoid the police. Fighting is not forbidden, but gambling, which is always present at the matches, is.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Antonio Perez Hernandez shows off his prize-winning rooster prior to a fight in Campo Florido.
Antonio Perez Hernandez shows off his prize-winning rooster prior to a fight in Campo Florido.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Havana’s most famous street, the Malecón, as a cold front rolls in.
Havana’s most famous street, the Malecón, as a cold front rolls in.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
At his teacher's request, Rodney Cajiga, gets his hair cut in Justiz, a small town east of Havana.
At his teacher's request, Rodney Cajiga, gets his hair cut in Justiz, a small town east of Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Corrugated zinc sheets barely cover a grocery store.
Corrugated zinc sheets barely cover a grocery store.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Jesus, a fisherman from Puerto Escondido, returns from the sea. “It was a good day, despite the cold front,” he said, displaying one of the fish he caught.
Jesus, a fisherman from Puerto Escondido, returns from the sea. “It was a good day, despite the cold front,” he said, displaying one of the fish he caught.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Roberto, 22, is a college dropout from the East, who moved to a small cottage in Havana to farm with his father, Jorge. “My wife got pregnant and I had to support her and the child. Here I have a chance," he said.
Roberto, 22, is a college dropout from the East, who moved to a small cottage in Havana to farm with his father, Jorge. “My wife got pregnant and I had to support her and the child. Here I have a chance," he said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A pumpkin for sale, cut in half for clients to see it is still fresh.
A pumpkin for sale, cut in half for clients to see it is still fresh.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Delvis Montero, 39, works seven days a week making charcoal and earns $100 a month. “I work hard so my children can go to school and never have to do this extremely hard work," she said.
Delvis Montero, 39, works seven days a week making charcoal and earns $100 a month. “I work hard so my children can go to school and never have to do this extremely hard work," she said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Madelin, who works at a Havana boutique, hitchhikes to work each morning rather than taking the bus.
Madelin, who works at a Havana boutique, hitchhikes to work each morning rather than taking the bus.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Around 7 in the evening, Cubans begin preparing dinner. Central Havana, usually crowded, look deserted.
Around 7 in the evening, Cubans begin preparing dinner. Central Havana, usually crowded, look deserted.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
At night, neighbors leave their doors open to let the breeze in.
At night, neighbors leave their doors open to let the breeze in.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Yunier Utre, 19, lives in the Teodoro Rivero settlement in Jaguey Grande, Matanzas province. He works in the mango plantations from sunup to sundown.
Yunier Utre, 19, lives in the Teodoro Rivero settlement in Jaguey Grande, Matanzas province. He works in the mango plantations from sunup to sundown.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Tourists relax on lounge chairs at Melia Las Americas in Varadero, which is next to the only 18-hole golf course in Cuba.
Tourists relax on lounge chairs at Melia Las Americas in Varadero, which is next to the only 18-hole golf course in Cuba.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
The wiring for the electrical system at a tenement in Old Havana.
The wiring for the electrical system at a tenement in Old Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Old Havana at dusk.
Old Havana at dusk.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Juan Lara, 72, takes his cows to graze roughly 10 miles from his home every morning.
Juan Lara, 72, takes his cows to graze roughly 10 miles from his home every morning.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Juan Carlos has been a fisherman all his life. Close to 70, he keeps this cottage in the Puerto Escondido fishermen’s village. “I have a real house in my town, 20 miles from here," Carlos said.
Juan Carlos has been a fisherman all his life. Close to 70, he keeps this cottage in the Puerto Escondido fishermen’s village. “I have a real house in my town, 20 miles from here," Carlos said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Jaguey Grande’s Library, where students from nearby schools come every day to do their homework.
Jaguey Grande’s Library, where students from nearby schools come every day to do their homework.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Fidel Hernandez sets fire to the bushes around the fence he just installed to keep his goats enclosed. He has taken his grandson with him, as he says that he loves to hang around his grandpa.
Fidel Hernandez sets fire to the bushes around the fence he just installed to keep his goats enclosed. He has taken his grandson with him, as he says that he loves to hang around his grandpa.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
The growth of small private businesses, like this one in Pedro Pi, is a sign of changing times.
The growth of small private businesses, like this one in Pedro Pi, is a sign of changing times.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A woman at a telephone booth in Pedro Pi. There is only one phone in this farmer’s community, 12 miles from downtown Havana. Neighbors come to make their calls, get their messages and share gossip.
A woman at a telephone booth in Pedro Pi. There is only one phone in this farmer’s community, 12 miles from downtown Havana. Neighbors come to make their calls, get their messages and share gossip.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A government-run auto repair shop in Jaguey Grande.
A government-run auto repair shop in Jaguey Grande.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A huge concrete school building.
A huge concrete school building.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Ricardo Rodriguez and his wife travel 30 miles every day to the town of Ceres to buy charcoal that they later sell in the town of Cardenas, near the Varadaero resort in Matanzas province. “The profits are meager, but we survive on that," Rodriguez said.
Ricardo Rodriguez and his wife travel 30 miles every day to the town of Ceres to buy charcoal that they later sell in the town of Cardenas, near the Varadaero resort in Matanzas province. “The profits are meager, but we survive on that," Rodriguez said.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Aguedo Leon (far right), 82, goes to the cattle register in Campo Florido, Havana city, to report the birth of a calf. It is mandatory for farmers to do so immediately after the cow delivers. Failing to report a new birth can result in a $20 fine.
Aguedo Leon (far right), 82, goes to the cattle register in Campo Florido, Havana city, to report the birth of a calf. It is mandatory for farmers to do so immediately after the cow delivers. Failing to report a new birth can result in a $20 fine.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Outside Havana, an old American car with a new Japanese engine is used as a taxi.
Outside Havana, an old American car with a new Japanese engine is used as a taxi.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
At the Puerto Escondido fishermen’s village, a welder repairs the carriage they use to move fish into town.
At the Puerto Escondido fishermen’s village, a welder repairs the carriage they use to move fish into town.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Riding on horse drawn carriages is still the main way to move in the Cuban countryside.
Riding on horse drawn carriages is still the main way to move in the Cuban countryside.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Ormiles Lores Rodriguez, 40, works as an accountant at the Grito de Baire farmimg cooperative. She says salaries have improved and employees get bonuses every three months if they meet their output quotas.
Ormiles Lores Rodriguez, 40, works as an accountant at the Grito de Baire farmimg cooperative. She says salaries have improved and employees get bonuses every three months if they meet their output quotas.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Dusk falls on Old Havana.
Dusk falls on Old Havana.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Despite its age, the driver claims his car can reach speeds of 100 miles per hour, thanks to its engineering that includes a mix of American, Russian, Japanese and Cuban parts.
Despite its age, the driver claims his car can reach speeds of 100 miles per hour, thanks to its engineering that includes a mix of American, Russian, Japanese and Cuban parts.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Two young men wait to go out with a girl in Old Havana. "We dress to impress her," they said, "and we take pictures to our barber for him to know exactly what we want."
Two young men wait to go out with a girl in Old Havana. "We dress to impress her," they said, "and we take pictures to our barber for him to know exactly what we want."
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
Alicia, 8, crosses the street to buy candy in Patricia’s Cafeteria, 2 miles from Guanabo beach.
Alicia, 8, crosses the street to buy candy in Patricia’s Cafeteria, 2 miles from Guanabo beach.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
An aging car drives through Old Havana at dusk.
An aging car drives through Old Havana at dusk.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
A woman prays to Yemaya, the sea goddess, on the Malecón, Havana's main esplanade.
A woman prays to Yemaya, the sea goddess, on the Malecón, Havana's main esplanade.
Joakim Eskildsen for TIME
