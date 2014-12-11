Supermodel Beverly Johnson added her name Thursday to a growing list of women who have accused comedian and actor Bill Cosby of either drugging or sexually assaulting them in the past.

Writing for Vanity Fair, Johnson details how she met with Cosby several times in the 1980s to discuss and prepare for a possible role on The Cosby Show. During one visit at his home, she alleges, Cosby insisted she have a cappuccino from the espresso machine in his personal bar. Johnson says that because of her experimentation with drugs in the 70s, she “knew by the second sip of the drink Cosby had given me that [she’d] been drugged.” When she shouted at him and tried to fight him off, she claims, Cosby put her in a cab.

She later tried to call Cosby and confront him, but gave up after reaching his wife: “I didn’t call back the next day or any other day after that,” she adds. “At a certain moment it became clear that I would be fighting a losing battle with a powerful man so callous he not only drugged me, but he also gave me the number to the bedroom he shared with his wife.”

Johnson explains that she decided to break her silence following the many women, including her friend and fellow model Janice Dickinson, who have come forward to similarly accuse Cosby. The actor’s attorneys did not respond to Vanity Fair‘s requests for comment on Johnson’s accusations; Cosby has repeatedly denied or declined to comment on the allegations.

Read more at Vanity Fair

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Read next: Bill Cosby Accuser Tamara Green Files Defamation Lawsuit