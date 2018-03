Dec. 8, 2014. A massive fire engulfs an apartment building construction site near downtown Los Angeles. The fire closed portions of two major freeways and blanketed the area in ash and heavy smoke.

From the ongoing protests against police brutality in the U.S. and the dismantling of the main pro-democracy protest camp in Hong Kong to the British royal couple's first New York visit and Malala Yousafzai receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, TIME presents the best pictures of the week.