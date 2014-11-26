Here's What's New on Netflix This December

As you’re enjoying your upcoming holidays, there’s a good chance some Netflix streaming could be in your vacation plans. Not to worry: the folks at Decider have published a handy list of the movies and TV shows that are on slate to debut on Netflix in December.

The biggest get is probably the Oscar-nominated The Wolf of Wall Street, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the unscrupulous banker Jordan Belfort. Anchorman 2 is also arriving with a special director’s cut. And we still have a soft spot for Heath Ledger’s A Knight’s Tale, which you’ll be able to stream starting Dec. 1.

Here’s the entire list, via Decider:

Available December 1st:

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Almost Famous (2000)

American Beauty (1999)

Bewitched (2005)

Camp Takota (2014)

Crossroads (2002)

Jewtopia (2012)

Knights of Badassdom (2014)

Madison (2005)

Out of the Clear Blue Sky (2012)

Out of Time (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Troop Beverly Hills (1989)

Turbo FAST: New Episodes (2014)

Available December 3rd-6th:

American Horror Story: Coven (2013)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues: Super Sized Version (2013)

Ava & Lala (2014)

Bill Burr: I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (2014)

Oculus (2014)

Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014)

Son of God (2014)

Available December 8th-11th:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season Three (2013)

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

Drive Hard (2014)

I Am Ali (2014)

The Village (2004)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Available December 12th-15th:

Broadchurch: Season One (2013)

Don’t Blink (2014)

Jake Squared (2014)

Marco Polo (2014)

Nick Offerman: American Ham (2014)

Available December 18th-23rd:

All Hail King Julien (2014)

Dark Skies (2013)

The Honourable Woman: Season One (2013)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Ragnarok (2014)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

Available December 24th-30th:

Behaving Badly (2014)

Child of God (2014)

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season Three (2013)

Good People (2014)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Jessie: Season Three (2013)

Labor Day (2013)

Last Weekend (2014)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2014)

Maron: Season 2 (2013)