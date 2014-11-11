Listen to Kanye West's Remix of Lorde's Hunger Games Song

Last week, Lorde released the music video for “Yellow Flicker Beat,” which will appear on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1. This week, we get a new look at the track — and this time, it’s a remix from Kanye West. The difference is pretty subtle, but Kanye’s version is a bit more haunting and sinister than the original.

As the eerie notes play, you can definitely imagine Katniss marching bravely into some smokey, dimly-lit wooded area. Or something else Hunger Games-y. You get it.