If you want to visit Big Al’s Toy Barn, have a sip (or a slug) of a Dunk-A-Cino or order in some ghostbusting, you’ll want to watch a new supercut of fake ads from real movies.

The new video from Screen Junkies showcases the ads used in movies to sell a product like Al Pacino’s Dunkin Donuts coffee drink, remind viewers to tune in at 6 to catch Anchorman‘s Channel 4 news, erase memories with Lacuna Inc, or buy a Buzz Lightyear doll at the local toy shop.

The video features ads from movies like Lost in Translation, The Wolf of Wall Street, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Beetlejuice.

Pour yourself a glass of Suntory whiskey and watch.