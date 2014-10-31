3 Things to Know About Samsung's New Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3

Samsung has recently been suffering from lackluster performance, with its profits declining almost 60 percent to $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter compared with a year ago. On Friday, Samsung announced an answer to its declining earnings: the Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5, shiny new devices that might help lift the company out of the doldrums.

Here are 3 things to know about the new Samsung phones.

They’re Samsung’s slimmest smartphones ever

The Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5 are 6.7mm and 6.9mm thin respectively. By comparison, the iPhone 6—Apple’s thinnest smartphone—is 6.9mm, and the iPhone 6 Plus is 7.1mm.

The Galaxy A5 is the more powerful model

With a five-inch screen and 2GB RAM, plus a 15-megapixel camera, the Galaxy A5 has a lot of juice. The newest iPhone models both have 8-megapixel cameras.

They’re selfie-friendly

The two new Galaxy models feature 5-megapixel front cameras for super-sharp selfies, along with a slew of selfie features that Samsung calls Wide Selfie, Palm Selfie, Animated GIF, Beauty Face Features, and Rear-cam Selfie. Samsung says the new phones automatically detect and focus on a person’s face.