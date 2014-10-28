This article originally appeared on Entrepreneur.com.
Of 6,200 companies across the globe boasting 11.9 million total employees, Google has been named 2014’s best workplace in the world.
For the third year in a row, the search giant topped the World’s Best Multinational Workplaces List unveiled today by global consulting firm Great Place to Work (GPTW). Other notable performers included Microsoft and Marriott (numbers 6 and 7, respectively), as well as eBay, 24, and Coca-Cola, 25.
While an employee survey regarding workplace culture comprised two-thirds of each company’s ranking, the other third was determined by a third-party assessment of company policies and practices. GPTW says its study is the largest of its kind.
Overall, the firm reported that levels of employee trust, camaraderie and pride had risen within top-performing companies — all of which are crucial factors in determining employee engagement and business success. “The best are getting better,” GPTW said.
Read on for the full list:
1. Google
2. SAS Institute
3. NetApp
4. W.L. Gore & Associates
5. Belcorp
6. Microsoft
7. Marriott
8. Monsanto
9. Cisco
10. American Express
11. Scotiabank
12. SC Johnson
13. Autodesk
14. Telefonica
15. National Instruments
16. Fedex Corporation
17. Atento
18. EMC
19. Daimler
20. Diageo
21. Hyatt
22. Mars
23. Accor
24. eBay
25. The Coca-Cola Company
