The 25 Absolute Best Workplaces in the World
Adam Berry—Getty Images
By Geoff Weiss / Entrepreneur
October 28, 2014

This article originally appeared on Entrepreneur.com.

Of 6,200 companies across the globe boasting 11.9 million total employees, Google has been named 2014’s best workplace in the world.

For the third year in a row, the search giant topped the World’s Best Multinational Workplaces List unveiled today by global consulting firm Great Place to Work (GPTW). Other notable performers included Microsoft and Marriott (numbers 6 and 7, respectively), as well as eBay, 24, and Coca-Cola, 25.

While an employee survey regarding workplace culture comprised two-thirds of each company’s ranking, the other third was determined by a third-party assessment of company policies and practices. GPTW says its study is the largest of its kind.

Overall, the firm reported that levels of employee trust, camaraderie and pride had risen within top-performing companies — all of which are crucial factors in determining employee engagement and business success. “The best are getting better,” GPTW said.

Read on for the full list:

1. Google

2. SAS Institute

3. NetApp

4. W.L. Gore & Associates

5. Belcorp

6. Microsoft

7. Marriott

8. Monsanto

9. Cisco

10. American Express

11. Scotiabank

12. SC Johnson

13. Autodesk

14. Telefonica

15. National Instruments

16. Fedex Corporation

17. Atento

18. EMC

19. Daimler

20. Diageo

21. Hyatt

22. Mars

23. Accor

24. eBay

25. The Coca-Cola Company

PHOTOS: Inside Google’s New York City Office
A subway themed conference room where Googlers can video conference with other Google offices around the world.
Eric Laignel—Google
A lounge and workspace in Google's Chelsea Market office where employees can get together for a meeting or relax on a lounge chair.
Eric Laignel—Google
Steel slides connect Google's two story lounge.
Eric Laignel—Google
A green themed micro kitchen emphasizes Google's commitment to sustainability.
Eric Laignel—Google
Google's apartment themed conference room for those looking to “work from home” at work.
Eric Laignel—Google
Google's build-your-own desks that allow employees to completely customize their workspaces.
Eric Laignel—Google
Water tower seating in Google's aptly named Water Tower Cafe, one of five cafes at Google's New York offices that serve free food.
Eric Laignel—Google
The Broadway themed conference rooms on Google's New York City-themed floor.
Eric Laignel—Google
A bookcase turns to reveal one of three "secret rooms" in Google's library.
Eric Laignel—Google
Google New York's library, complete with books donated by employees.
Eric Laignel—Google
The Google bridge across 16th street in New York City.
Eric Laignel—Google
