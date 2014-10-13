Syria Border City Kobani 'Holding Off' ISIS Militants
A fighter from the Islamic State in Iraq and Greater Syria (ISIS) waves a flag in Raqqa, Syria on June 29, 2014.
Reuters
By NBC News
October 13, 2014

Kobani is still holding out against ISIS, the top Kurdish official in the besieged Syria border city said Monday—but a senior U.S. defense official warned that American air strikes may not be enough to save it from falling to militants.

Fighter jets are unable to launch strikes at potential targets inside Kobani because it is difficult to differentiate between ISIS or Kurdish fighters and because of the potential for the killing of innocent civilians, the U.S. official said, adding that “there is concern that Kobani could still fall” to ISIS.

U.S. military forces launched eight air strikes against…

