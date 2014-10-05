Three U.S. Airmen Missing After Typhoon Hits Okinawa
This NASA satellite image shows Typhoon Phanfone in the western Pacific Ocean on Oct. 3, 2014.
AFP/Getty Images
By NBC News
October 5, 2014

Update: Oct. 6, 6:19 a.m. ET

A powerful typhoon lashed southern Japan on Sunday, churning up high waves that washed three American airmen out to sea and killed at least one before taking aim at Tokyo. Elsewhere in the Pacific, a separate typhoon whipped the Mariana Islands, including Guam, with high winds and heavy rain.

By late Sunday, Typhoon Phanfone was off the coast of Shikoku in southwestern Japan, with winds of up to 144 kilometers (90 miles) per hour after hitting the regions of Okinawa and Kyushu, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said…

Read the rest of the story from our partners at NBC News

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE