Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend
Sarah Hyland (L) and Matt Prokop attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Berkeley Square Gardens on June 3, 2014 in London, England.
David M. Benett&mdash;Getty Images
By Eliana Dockterman
September 24, 2014

Sarah Hyland has obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, who she claims is physically abusive, according to People.

The 23-year-old Modern Family actress alleges in court documents that ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop, 24, shoved her up against a car, choked her and threatened her life during an argument in May. Hyland also claims that at other times Prokop threatened to hurt her dog and to set her house of fire.

Hyland reportedly asked for Modern Family costar Julie Bowen, who plays her mom on the show, to help “peacefully end” the five-year relationship, according to TMZ.

