Watch Conan O'Brien Announce Robin Williams' Death to a Stunned Audience

Late-night comedian Conan O’Brien had almost wrapped up his Monday night show when news broke that his friend and fellow comic Robin Williams had died.

A visibly stunned O’Brien then told the hushed studio audience, apologizing to them for having to do so. Co-host Andy Richter and guest Will Arnett appeared shocked.

“This is absolutely shocking and horrifying and so upsetting on every level,” said O’Brien. “We’re at the end of the show and it felt like it needed to be acknowledged.”

Arnett went on to poignantly reminisce on the kindness Williams had always shown to friends and colleagues.

“He was even better as a person,” said Arnett. “He was one of the loveliest and sweetest and kindest guys I’ve ever worked with.”