Watch Conan O'Brien Announce Robin Williams' Death to a Stunned Audience
Host Conan O'Brien on June 2, 2009
Paul Drinkwater—NBC/Getty Images
By David Stout
August 12, 2014

Late-night comedian Conan O’Brien had almost wrapped up his Monday night show when news broke that his friend and fellow comic Robin Williams had died.

A visibly stunned O’Brien then told the hushed studio audience, apologizing to them for having to do so. Co-host Andy Richter and guest Will Arnett appeared shocked.

“This is absolutely shocking and horrifying and so upsetting on every level,” said O’Brien. “We’re at the end of the show and it felt like it needed to be acknowledged.”

Arnett went on to poignantly reminisce on the kindness Williams had always shown to friends and colleagues.

“He was even better as a person,” said Arnett. “He was one of the loveliest and sweetest and kindest guys I’ve ever worked with.”

Robin Williams' Life in Pictures
Robin Williams in the 8th grade at Detroit Country Day School in Birmingham, Mich. in 1965.
Courtesy Williams Family
In the 8th grade, Robin Williams, #15, played on the basketball team at Detroit Country Day School.
Seth Poppel—Yearbook Library
Robin Williams in high school.
Courtesy Robin Williams
Williams' played the spinach-loving sailor Popeye in its eponymous 1980 film.
Paramount/AP
Robin Williams in September of 1981
Steve Ringman—San Francisco Chronicle/Corbis
Robin Williams with his mom, Laurie Williams, during the premiere of "Moscow on The Hudson" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif in 1984.
Ron Galella—Wire Image/Getty Images
Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve at Silver Friedman's "The Original Improvisation" in New York in 1988.
Jim Demetropoulos—Retna Ltd./Corbis
Robin Williams, third from right, dressed as a cheerleader on Nov. 12, 1979 with the Broncos' Pony Express cheerleaders during the filming of an episode of "Mork &amp; Mindy," in Denver.
AP
Robin Williams played radio DJ Adrian Cronauer in director Barry Levinson's comedy drama, <i>Good Morning Vietnam</i> in 1987.
Touchstone Pictures/AP
Williams taught a generation to seize the day, to make their lives extraordinary, as John Keating in <i>Dead Poets Society</i>.
Buena Vista Pictures
Williams played a grown up version of Peter Pan in the 1991 family classic <i>Hook</i>.
TriStar Pictures
Williams lent his substantial talents to voicing Genie in Disney's 1992 animated film <i>Aladdin</i>.
Disney
Household chores were no match for Robin Williams as he donned layers of prosthetics to play Mrs. Doubtfire in the 1993 movie of the same name.
20th Century Fox
Williams starred as Alan Parrish, a boy stuck inside a board game for twenty-six years in the 1995 film <i>Jumanji</i>.
TriStar Pictures
Starring opposite a young Matt Damon, Williams played Dr. Sean Maguire, in the 1997 film <i>Good Will Hunting</i>.
Miramax
Williams played a living android in the 1999 film <i>Bicentennial Man</i>.
Buena Vista
Williams took on the likeness of Teddy Roosevelt in Ben Stiller's <i>Night at the Museum</i>.
20th Century Fox
Robin Williams and his family are seen with their dogs on May 2005. From left to right: Kiwi (poodle), son Cody Williams, Robin Williams, daughter Zelda Williams, Marsha Williams and Mizu (poodle)
Lacy Atkins—Emily Scott Pottruck/Trails of Devotion
