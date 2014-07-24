Check Out the Newest Picture of Ben Affleck As Batman

For Batman’s seventy-fifth birthday, DC Comics is displaying a new, dark image of Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader at its San Diego Comic-Con booth. The image was part of a montage celebrating various depictions of Batman in comics, TV shows, movies and games, according to the DC Comics website. Affleck is set to star as Gotham’s dark knight in the upcoming Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice film opposite Henry Cavill, who played Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel. The new movie is set to drop in 2016.

MORE: See Every Batman Logo From the Past 75 Years — All In One Gif