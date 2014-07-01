At 17 stories high — or, more precisely, 168 feet and 7 inches — the Verrückt water slide in Kansas City’s Schlitterbahn Waterpark is the world’s tallest.

Verrückt, fittingly, is German for crazy or insane. Wondering what it would be like to take a ride on this monster? The point-of-view video above — recorded by strapping a camera to a sandbag — should give you a taste. Hopefully this video will tide you over until you can try it for yourself, for the opening of the ride has been delayed “several times” due to technical glitches, according to CNN.