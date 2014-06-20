Air travel is so much more pleasant when your flight attendant jazzes up the usually dull pre-flight safety speech with a hilariously sassy shtick. Southwest is usually pretty good at training its staff to do this. Take, for example, this flight attendant on a recent flight from San Francisco to Chicago.

He kicks off his speech with a pretty solid zinger: “In the event you haven’t been in an automobile since 1960, flight attendants still have to show you how to fasten a seatbelt.” From there, he continues for nearly five minutes, and according to the YouTube description, he even threw a cocktail party mid-flight. Oh, and be sure to check out his super patriotic necktie.