Here's Proof That Southwest Flight Attendants Are the Sassiest People Of All Time

By Samantha Grossman
June 20, 2014

Air travel is so much more pleasant when your flight attendant jazzes up the usually dull pre-flight safety speech with a hilariously sassy shtick. Southwest is usually pretty good at training its staff to do this. Take, for example, this flight attendant on a recent flight from San Francisco to Chicago.

He kicks off his speech with a pretty solid zinger: “In the event you haven’t been in an automobile since 1960, flight attendants still have to show you how to fasten a seatbelt.” From there, he continues for nearly five minutes, and according to the YouTube description, he even threw a cocktail party mid-flight. Oh, and be sure to check out his super patriotic necktie.

