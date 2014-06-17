In July, 250 new Emoji—from “Dove of Peace” to “Reversed Hand With Middle Finger Extended”— will be installed in the Emojipedia for all of us to use and enjoy. But if that’s not enough for you, here’s 15 more Emoji that should really be a part of the next batch.
1. Black People
While the new Emoji installment boasts nearly every imaginable meteorological setting (“White Sun With Small Cloud,” “White Sun Behind Cloud,” “White Sun Behind Cloud With Rain,” the list goes on), we’re still waiting on some basic ethnic diversity here. Get on this, Emoji people.
2. Burritos
Making dinner plans at Chipotle? Burrito Emoji. Hungry? Burrito Emoji. Bored at work? Burrito Emoji.
3. Sad Poop
There’s already the “Pile of Poo,” but in Emojipedia’s own words, that’s “for some reason smiling in a friendly and approachable manner”—hardly appropriate for something that gets mercilessly flushed away every day.
4. Sigmund Freud
So that you can tell your friends their ego is showing. Plus, Freud’s face in nearly every one of his portraits looks like he’s creepily staring into your unconscious — great Emoji material there.
5. Sarcastic Eye Roll
Helpful in a complex digital language in which “Ok” and “Ok.” mean two completely different things.
6. A Wrecking Ball
People come in like wrecking balls frequently, but not always with relationships: at an open bar, for example, or when someone leaves their Seamless account logged-in on your computer.
7. Beyoncé
Beyoncé may have an Emoji interpretation of her song “Drunk in Love,” but an Emoji of Beyoncé herself would kill two birds with one stone: a way to express that you’re feeling like a queen, and also Emoji #1 (that much-needed racial diversity).
8. A Flying Pig
So that when someone asks you to hang out, to go on a date or to help move their furniture, you can reply with, “when pigs fly.”
9. White Wine
Not everyone likes red wine.
10. Fork in Eye
It’d be much cuter in Emoji form.
11. Unimpressed McKayla Maroney
For when you get an A- on a paper, or less than 100 likes on your profile picture—or when you land on your tailbone during the Olympics vault finals and get a silver medal.
12. Talk to the Hand
For those people who haven’t yet discovered that you can block someone’s messages on iPhone.
13. Grumpy Cat
When your friends want to go to Sunday brunch at 10 a.m. or stand you up for dinner, let grumpy cat do the texting.
14. Aziz Ansari
This way, Emojipedia could trash their stereotypically South Asian Emoji—Aziz Ansari is Indian, but there’s no turban on his head.
15. Foot in Mouth
The perfect morning follow-up to your texts from last night.