This Is What the New Batman Villain Looks Like

Batman’s rogue gallery is host to some of the most famous comic book villains of all time – Two-Face, Catwoman, The Joker – but video game developer Rocksteady’s final installment in the wildly successful Arkham trilogy is introducing a new villain: The Arkham Knight.

While prequels Arkham Asylum and Arkham City confined Batman to just parts of Gotham, Arkham Knight will allow players to explore all of the city. That much space calls for an extra villain — and a new set of wheels.

Bat-fans can now drive the Batmobile (as well as drones and tanks) in order to stop the Scarecrow and mysterious Arkham Knight from turning Gotham into rubble.