Which is better for you: A 1/2 cup of ice cream or 3 scoops of sorbet?
Which is better for you: A 1/2 cup of ice cream or 3 scoops of sorbet?
Answer: A 1/2 cup of ice cream
Which is better for you: Real butter or spray on fake butter?
Answer: Butter
Which is better for you: A sirloin burger or a turkey burger?
Which is better for you: Almonds or pretzels?
Answer: Almonds
Which is better for you: Eggs or Special K?
Answer: Eggs
Answer: Regular salad dressing
Which is better for you: A low fat cookie or dark chocolate?
Answer: Dark chocolate “People tend to believe fat free is calorie free,” says Keri Gans, a registered dietitian in New York City. “Go for the real thing.” Fat free cookies may be lower in fat, but higher in other ingredients like sugar. Try a nice piece of dark chocolate for those antioxidants.
Which is better for you: Low fat Greek yogurt or 100 calorie Yoplait yogurt?
Answer: Low fat Greek Yogurt
Diet/Nutrition

QUIZ: Should You Eat This or That?

TIME
10:51 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

For decades, fat has been vilified as the worst part of the American diet. Scientists made their case, the government codified it with nutritional guidelines, and industry launched a fat-free food frenzy that hasn't abated. But in those 40 years, people got sicker—and fatter. The new science shows fat isn't the reason, and in fact, the nutrient might deserve even more room on our plates. Overall, the latest science on weight and dieting shows that there's likely no one-size-fits-all approach and that people can succeed at achieving better health through a wide variety of ways—and foods.

Still, all this back and forth has made eating healthy seem more complicated than it really is. You might be surprised by what foods you don't need to be avoiding. C lick through the quiz above to see if you can guess which food is healthier.

MORE: The Weight Loss Trap: Why Your Diet Isn't Working

(Note: For our assessments we consulted nutritionists, like registered dietitian Keri Gans, weighed nutritional data from the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference and used our common sense).

This story was originally published June 12, 2014.

