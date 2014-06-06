Dave Coulier Says Alanis Morissette’s Iconic ‘You Oughta Know’ Wasn’t About Him
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 05: Actor Dave Coulier attends the world-premiere of Disneys Planes presented by Target at the El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 5, 2013 in Hollywood, Calif.
It’s a legendary anthem that expresses the full vitriol of someone who has been dumped, but former Full House star Dave Coulier is now insisting that Alanis Morissette’s Grammy winning ‘You Oughta Know’ isn’t about him.

“First of all, the guy in that song is a real a-hole, so I don’t want to be that guy,” Coulier told Buzzfeed in a recent interview. “Secondly, I asked Alanis and she said ‘Well, you know, it could be a bunch of people.'”

But, as People magazine notes, Coulier has taken the credit in the past as being the inspiration, saying, “I listened to the song over and over again and I said ‘I think I have really hurt this person.'”

