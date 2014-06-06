Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is having a busy week.

Not only did he release his fifth studio album, but he also threw out a pitch at New York Mets/Pittsburgh Pirates game and made some interesting confessions in his Reddit AMA. But it appears that the rapper isn’t slowing down any time soon. Last night, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to announce that he has a huge role in a new summer blockbuster and in his words, “This s–t just got magical.”

The film, MaleFiftyCent, looks vaguely familiar, as it should as it’s a parody of Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, complete with 50 Cent rocking a horned hat and Elle Fanning co-starring as Princess Aurora. In the clip, the princess searches for her adversary, sweetly whispering, “Don’t be afraid.” But MaleFiftyCent rolls his eyes and proclaims, “I’ve been shot nine times. I’m not afraid of no little white girl!”

While 50 may not be giving Jolie any competition in the Oscars, he is confident the film will be a smash. As he says in his interview: “This one ain’t going to no Redbox!”

MORE: Mighty Maleficent: Why Angelina Jolie Is the World’s Highest-Paid Actress

MORE: 50 Cent Claims His Bad Pitch Was Due to an Injury From “Excessive Masturbation”