McDonald's to Thai Protesters: Lay Off the Golden Arches
Thai-army soldiers stand guard outside a McDonalds outlet ahead of a planned gathering in Bangkok on May 25, 2014.
MANAN VATSYAYANA—AFP/Getty Images
By Dan Kedmey
May 30, 2014

McDonald’s has warned Thailand’s anti-coup protesters to “cease and refrain” from copying its logo onto protest signs or face “appropriate measures.”

The warning came as protesters rallying near a McDonald’s in Bangkok began carrying signs that read “democracy,” only with “m” replaced by McDonald’s iconic golden arches.

“Such aforesaid use of the McDonald’s logo, symbol and trademark was carried out without any participation, authorisation [sic] , acceptance or endorsement whatsoever on the part of McThai Co., Ltd.,” read an official statement posted to McDonald’s Thai Facebook page.

Just in case the chain’s apolitical aspiration to sell burgers wasn’t clear enough, the company added, “McThai has and continues to maintain a neutral stance in the current political situation in Thailand.” Red shirt or yellow shirt, all are welcome to a happy meal.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE