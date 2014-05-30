Singer Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage
Singer Bret Michaels performs at the "Sing For Your Supper Campaign" Launch at Hard Rock Cafe in New York, NY, on April 15, 2014.
Anthony Behar—Sipa USA/AP
By Per Liljas
May 30, 2014

Singer Bret Michaels urgently ended a New Hampshire concert Thursday, after suffering a medical emergency.

The former Poison front man suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and rushed off the stage three songs into his set after his blood sugar plummeted to dangerously low levels.

When guitarist Pete Evick went to the band’s bus to check on Michaels, “he could barely speak, but begged me to apologize to the fans,” wrote Evick on Michaels’ Facebook page.

Michaels, who won the 2010 “Celebrity Apprentice” for raising money for the American Diabetes Association, also offered thanks to the paramedics who assisted him.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE