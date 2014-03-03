Can Pensions Be Fixed?
By Rana Foroohar
March 3, 2014

This is a topic I’ve been obsessed about in recent days. From San Jose to Detroit, Illinois to Rhode Island, cities and states are struggling with the issue. In New Jersey, Governor Chris Christie is proposing a new $34.4 billion budget that includes more than $2 billion in pension payments, the largest outlay yet to shore up the crisis in pensions for public workers. Can it work? To find out, listen to the New York Times’ Joe Nocera and I discuss the topic on the latest edition of WNYC’s Money Talking, here:

