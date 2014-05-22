Boston Cabbies Protest Uber With 'Rolling Rally'

The Boston Taxi Driver’s Association (BTDA) held a “rolling rally” outside Uber’s Boston headquarters Thursday afternoon to protest the app that allows users to request a car through their phone, Boston.com reports.

Uber, which allows users to watch the driver approach their pickup site on a map, has stolen cab company business: according to a BTDA release, Uber has cut taxi business by 30 percent.

The taxi drivers have argued that because Uber is unregulated its car service poses a public safety threat. Uber drivers are not vetted by the city. Uber says that its customer rating system guarantees quality: after each ride a customer rates the driver, and anyone with a rating below four stars receives a reprimand.

Taxis circled the headquarters from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday honking as they went.

Many Twitter users complained of the loud noise and the seeming inefficiency of the protest.

[Boston.com]