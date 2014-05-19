Lance Armstrong Played Cards Against Humanity and Got *That* Card

By Jessica Roy
May 19, 2014

Ever pull a really embarrassing card that you wish you didn’t have to read aloud while playing Cards Against Humanity? Bet it wasn’t as awkward as when Lance Armstrong got this card.

(h/t BuzzFeed)

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE