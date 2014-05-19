Lance Armstrong Played Cards Against Humanity and Got *That* Card

Ever pull a really embarrassing card that you wish you didn’t have to read aloud while playing Cards Against Humanity? Bet it wasn’t as awkward as when Lance Armstrong got this card.
(h/t BuzzFeed)
Just another night of playing Cards Against Humanity… pic.twitter.com/lfu3YtdHRC
— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) May 18, 2014
